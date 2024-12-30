With Costco looking to expand its sales of U.S. red meat to foodservice clientele, the US Meat Export Federation recently held training seminars for sales personnel of Costco outlets in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey on the needs of chefs working in local restaurant and hospitality sectors.

USMEF Corporate Chef German Navarrete said the seminars were customized based on Costco’s target audience of chefs and foodservice professionals. While information was presented on the attributes of U.S. beef and pork cuts, the program also detailed restaurant preparation methods and kitchen equipment.

Funding support was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation