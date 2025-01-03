Day-Lee Foods Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NH Foods Ltd. and member of the Nipponham Group, has completed the acquisition of B and D Foods, Mountain View Packaging and Tamarack Foods. B and D Foods, along with its affiliates, is a provider of frozen food products, including tempura meats, pork nuggets, Asian meal kits and a variety of chicken products.

This strategic combination brings together four companies with complementary strengths. The acquisition expands Day-Lee Foods' product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, positioning the company for accelerated growth and innovation in the frozen and prepared foods market.

Hideki Fujii, president and CEO of Day-Lee Foods, said, "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for our company. By combining our strengths, we will build a more robust and diversified organization that is better positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Tim Andersen, president and CEO of B and D Foods, Mountain View Packaging and Tamarack Foods, said, "Joining forces with Day-Lee Foods opens tremendous opportunities for our brands and our people. Together, we have the resources and talent to drive innovation, enter new markets, and deliver even greater value to our customers."

The combined company will maintain operations at all current locations, with plans to leverage the unique strengths of each facility. Leadership emphasized that the focus is on growth and expansion. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Source: Day-Lee Foods