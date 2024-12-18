The rise in GLP-1 use, appetites for spice and heat, and indulgent in-home dining experiences, are just some of the trends driving growth identified in Conagra Brands' second annual Future of Frozen Food report. This data-driven report for 2025 reveals how consumer behaviors, generational preferences, and innovations are reshaping the U.S. frozen food market.

Conagra's Demand Science team leveraged insights from Circana, social media trends from Tastewise, and search trends from Similarweb to develop this year's report. The report highlights five transformative trends driving the future of the frozen food department, along with additional information reflecting how and what frozen foods are being consumed.

"An increasingly diverse array of frozen foods are available, reflective of the overall shifts in what U.S. consumers are eating," said Bob Nolan, senior vice president of demand science at Conagra Brands. "New insights point to evolving generational habits and preferences. As Millennials and Gen Z enter family formation years convenience and affordability become the priority, driving a 54% increase in spending on frozen foods during this period [according to Circana]."

2025 emerging trends:

1. Modern health: Health-conscious consumers are seeking frozen products that cater to gut health, portion control and other dietary needs. Frozen foods with probiotics and nutrient-dense, gut-friendly ingredients have grown 33% during the past three years, according to Circana. New products accommodating the 15 million+ Americans currently using GLP-1 medication with convenient options are also transforming the category.

2. Elevated in-home experiences: While more people are choosing to stretch their budgets by dining at home, consumers are looking for premium, restaurant-quality options. According to Circana, with an additional 25.6 billion in-home eating occasions since pre-pandemic, buyers are recreating restaurant dishes at home. Frozen food is meeting this demand by offering premium, chef-inspired and celebrity-backed products that save on preparation time while providing value, fun and unique experiences.

3. Global cuisine: Increasingly diverse flavors continue to grow in the frozen aisle. Indian-inspired meals such as tikka masala and Japanese flavors like teriyaki are booming, while global street food hit over $543 million in sales, according to Circana. Younger generations are embracing these adventurous tastes and are 24% more likely to purchase globally inspired products, according to Circana.

4. Bites and minis: Bites and mini portions continue to soar in popularity, appealing to families and younger consumers. With sales increasing to $2.4 billion and a 31% increase in consumption year over year, these products are not only convenient but offer a diverse array of options, according to Circana. They're no longer thought of as just appetizers – 84% are now being eaten as meals, according to Circana.

5. Spice and heat: Spicy frozen foods are heating up, with U.S. sales surpassing $2.0 billion, according to Circana. Younger generations have a strong preference for spicy foods. In fact, Gen Z is 48% more likely to buy spicy frozen meals, according to Circana. Popular emerging spice profiles, such as gochujang, also reflect the influence of global cuisines on this trend.

Source: Conagra Brands Inc.