Wixon identified three macro flavor trends it believes will greatly impact food innovation this year. The three trends – creative combinations, decadent luxury and savor the flavor – are the evolution of recent flavor trends that have gained definition over time.

“It’s important to recognize that trends typically evolve gradually rather than change dramatically from year to year,” said Rachael Jarzembowski, Wixon marketing manager. “In this year’s trends, we’re seeing further refinement and a greater complexity in flavor profiles.”

Here's a closer look:

Creative combinations – This trend brings the “WOW” factor to life by combining unexpected tastes and textures. These pairings feature diverse ingredients and complex flavors. Flavors can be unusual yet must remain complementary and harmonious. Creativity is showcased by combining unique flavors in different formats.

Decadent luxury - Economic uncertainty and concerns about the future have people living in the moment, indulging themselves with luxury flavors and small treats. Consumers may not be living in luxury, but they want to feel decadent. In this instance, decadent and luxury flavors are not defined solely by the use of costly, rare ingredients. Luxury and decadence blossom in familiar flavors exquisitely combined. As incongruous as it may seem, people are drawn to luxury flavors not only because they’re indulgent but also because they enhance the perceived value of a food. Consumers want tasty, high-quality food products, and they are willing to pay more to have a flavor treat.

Savor the flavor – Within this trend, savory flavors are directly in the spotlight. Flavor complexity and balance boost the overall taste experience. Creating a craveable product with a memorable savory flavor means striking a balance of sweet, sour, salt, bitter and umami to arrive at the intended taste profile.

“Flavor trends like the aforementioned drive new food and beverage development,” said Jarzembowski. “Not only because taste is a top purchase driver, but also because people look forward to trying new flavors.” A Datassential survey from October of last year revealed that 71% of consumers were excited about new food trends for 2025. Among those surveyed, Gen Z exhibited above-average interest at 78%, while Boomers’ interest was lower at 59%.

“Food and beverage brands can differentiate themselves through flavor experiences. Innovation should focus on new, surprising, and diverse flavor profiles that deliver engaging and novel experiences for consumers,” said Jarzembowski.

Source: Wixon Inc.