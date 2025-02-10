PS Seasoning, a seasoning manufacturer that specializes in custom seasoning blends for sausage making and processing, is launching a new steak seasoning line featuring three customer favorites alongside an entirely new creation: Black Tie. This new line is inspired by the latest trends in the flavor industry, including multidimensional spice, little luxuries and immersive flavor experiences.

"Our new steak seasoning line reflects our continued commitment to flavor innovation. Each blend is crafted to transform everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences," said Joe Hanni, CEO of PS Seasoning. "We are excited to bring these bold, unique flavors to our customers and help elevate their cooking adventures."

The full lineup:

Black Tie: Featuring the black garlic and butter, this blend elevates steak to restaurant quality.

Chop Shop: This is a bold blend of garlic, pepper and savory herbs.

On the Rocks: Bringing the flavor of an old-fashioned cocktail to the grill with splashes of bourbon, blood orange and peppercorn. This award-winner brought home a sofi Award from the Specialty Food Association.

Multi Tool: This blend features salt, garlic, black pepper and onion.

Developed by PS Seasoning’s team of food scientists, master meat crafters and an executive chef in the company’s new Culinary Innovation and R&D Center, this expanded product portfolio is versatile enough to not only season steaks, but also burgers, chicken and more. The new steak line is packaged in larger glass shaker jars, providing more seasoning per container. This offers greater customer value and added convenience..

The seasoning line is available at psseasoning.com and select grocery and specialty stores.

Source: PS Seasoning