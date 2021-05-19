PS Seasoning, the leading blender of specialty seasonings and sauces, has been named the recipient of a Gold sofi Award in the Seasonings & Rubs category for their Bourbon Pepper grinder as part of the Specialty Food Associations’ 2021 sofi Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

On the Rocks Bourbon Pepper was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste - including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma - ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.

Inspired by the nostalgic old-fashioned cocktail, PS Seasoning’s On the Rocks Bourbon Pepper grinder features three varieties of whole peppercorns, orange peel, blood orange, sea salt and bourbon. The seasoning has an adjustable grinder cap that can be adjusted to coarse or fine seasonings, for a freshly ground flavor experience.

“We’re honored to receive a Gold sofi award,” says PS Seasoning President Joe Hanni. “Our On the Rocks Bourbon Pepper has had a tremendous response from our customers since launching in in 2020. For it to receive this distinction amongst so many other specialty gourmet items validates our commitment to innovation and producing high quality products.”

The seasonings are available for individual purchase at psseasoning.com or in wholesale quantities.