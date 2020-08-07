PS Seasoning, a leading blender of specialty spices and seasonings, and Pro Smoker ‘N Roaster, the leading manufacturer of premium commercial-grade smokehouses, are honored to be the 2020 recipients of the F.W. Witt Supplier of the Year award.

The award, which is presented annually by the American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), honors a supplier member who has been devoted to the meat and poultry industry, particularly small and medium sized plant operators. The award was presented by AAMP Executive Director Chris Young and President Rick Reams at the PS Seasoning headquarters, after the July AAMP convention was postponed due to the impact of COVID-19.

“Our suppliers are pivotal in delivering the most innovative and effective solutions to meat processors around the country,” said Chris Young, AAMP Executive Director. “PS Seasoning & Pro Smoker have made significant contributions to the industry by consistently offering award-winning products and service.”

The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) is North America’s largest meat trade organization. Its mission is to provide quality service, knowledge through education, regulatory representation, and networking opportunities for members. PS Seasoning & Pro Smoker are long-standing supporters of AAMP, with more than 25 years of membership.

“On behalf of our entire team, we are honored to receive this award,” says Joe Hanni, president of PS Seasoning & Pro Smoker. “We deeply value our long relationship with AAMP, and look forward to providing best-in-class products and solutions that continue to meet and exceed the needs of the industry.”

For more information visit www.PSSeasoning.com.