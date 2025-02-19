Newman's Own is launching its new organic seasoning line. This line of organic, non-GMO blends features versatile flavors to spice up everyday meals. These new seasoning varieties are available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

The curated collection of nine organic seasonings are USDA Organic, gluten free, with select items salt free. Plus, the offerings are kid friendly and include:

Organic Adobo: A savory blend of garlic, onion and oregano, best for marinating meats or adding depth to rice and beans.

Organic Indian-Style Curry: An earthy blend of coriander, turmeric and red pepper best for curry dishes, stews or roasted vegetables.

Organic Garlicky Citrus Herb: A zesty, garlicky blend with citrus brightness for seasoning on grilled vegetables, fish or chicken.

Organic Herbes de Provence: A herbaceous mix of oregano, marjoram and thyme, best for Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Organic New Orleans-Style Cajun: A bold, spicy blend that adds a touch of Louisiana-inspired flair to any dish.

Organic Paul's Salt-Free Seasoning: A versatile blend of nine herbs and spices.

Organic Buon Gusto Italian: A classic seasoning with oregano, basil and rosemary that elevates pasta, pizza and roasted vegetables.

Organic Taco with Lime Seasoning: A zesty blend incorporating a touch of lime for tacos, fajitas, or even as a rub for grilled meats.

Newman's Own also offers a new conventional Salt & Vinegar seasoning.

Salt & Vinegar: A combination of salty and tangy flavors best suited for wings or fish.

"Our new seasonings bring bold, vibrant flavors to kitchens everywhere, making meal prep easier and more exciting, while staying true to Paul Newman's vision of giving back," said Fabiana Gil, executive vice president of licensing and business development at Newman's Own. "With every sprinkle, consumers are not just enhancing their meals—but making a meaningful impact by supporting children in need."

This seasoning line was developed to meet consumer needs, as shoppers look for new ways to spice up their weekly meals. According to a 2023 study conducted by Newman's Own's brand licensee, Harris Spice Co. Inc., nine out of 10 shoppers who cook at least once a week noted that they are always on the lookout for new seasonings to use when cooking. From the same 800-respondents survey, 89% found the Newman's Own seasonings appealing, 97% said they were easy to use and 95% felt good about using them for their families. The seasonings scored high for ease of use, trustworthiness, quality and helping consumers feel confident in their food choices.

Newman's Own seasonings are sustainably sourced through partnerships with farmers in spice-growing regions, helping to promote environmentally conscious farming practices such as reduced water conservation, biodynamic agriculture and crop rotation. Once sourced, the seasonings are produced in a minority-owned manufacturing facility in California.

Since 1982, Paul Newman and Newman's Own have donated over $600 million to support children, families and communities. Newman's Own Foundation continues Paul Newman's commitment to use all the money it receives from the sale of these products to nourish and transform the lives of children who face adversity through nutrition education and school food, indigenous food justice and joyful experiences for children with serious illness.

Source: Newman's Own