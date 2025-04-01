Flavor trends inspire Popeyes Pickle Menu

Popeyes is introducing a Popeyes Pickle Menu for limited-time. The new menu includes the Pickle Glaze Sandwich and Pickle Glaze Bone-In and Boneless Wings.

The Pickle Glaze Sandwich features hand-battered chicken coated in a pickle-flavored glaze, topped with pickles and served on a brioche bun. Pickle Glaze Bone-In or Boneless Wings are Popeyes chicken wings tossed in a pickle-flavored glaze.

"We're pickle people, so we understand that there truly can never be enough pickles. This pickle-packed lineup was created to ensure the perfect balance of crisp texture, vibrant acidity, and our world-famous Louisiana flavors with every bite." said Chef Amy Alarcon, VP of culinary at Popeyes.

To mark the launch of the Popeyes Pickle Menu, the company transformed its flagship restaurant in Times Square into a pickle-themed venue, turning it green from top to bottom.

"What started as a playful social tease has now become a full-fledged culinary reality—a Pickled Popeyes" said Bart LaCount, chief marketing officer for Popeyes US and Canada. "From pickling our flagship restaurant, social channels, to our menu, it's true that nobody pickles like Popeyes"

Source: Popeyes