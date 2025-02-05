Wixon is hiring Thomas Merz as a food scientist in its protein division, where he will report to the director of R&D, protein group, Zak Otto. In this role, Merz will contribute to new product development and innovation, further strengthening Wixon’s expertise in protein flavor systems. He offers a background in seasoning and flavor application, an important component in protein flavor system development.

“We’re very excited to welcome Thomas to Wixon,” said Otto. “His expertise in flavor, seasoning, and application work will be instrumental in enhancing our new product development and supporting our expanding customer base. As the protein market evolves, Wixon remains committed to leading the way in taste innovation and technical excellence.”

Merz holds a bachelor’s degree in food science from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, and a Master of Science from the University of Chester in England. Prior to joining Wixon, Wenz was a food scientist at cheese company Sartori in Plymouth, Wisc.

Source: Wixon Inc.