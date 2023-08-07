The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Day-Lee Foods Inc., a Santa Fe Springs, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 10,511 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken potsticker products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product labeled as chicken potstickers may actually contain mandarin orange chicken, which contain milk and eggs, known allergens, that are not declared on the chicken potsticker product label.

The frozen RTE chicken products were produced Dec. 14, 2022. The following product is subject to recall:

20-ounce box packages containing “RESTAURANT QUALITY AT HOME Crazy Cuizine Chicken POTSTICKERS ASIAN STYLE GYOZA DUMPLINGS WITH DIPPING SAUCE” with a “Use by” date of 12 14 2024.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17309” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint indicating they purchased a box of Chicken Potstickers but found it actually contained Mandarin Orange Chicken instead.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products and have an allergy to milk or eggs are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jason Uno, marketing specialist, Day-Lee Foods Inc., at 562-802-6883 or juno@day-lee.com. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ryota Isozaki, legal advisor, Day-Lee Foods Inc., at 562-236-5803 or risozaki@day-lee.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS