Manly Man Co. is unveiling its Meathearts Version 6.0, the newest evolution of the brand's Valentine's Day gifts for men, featuring more jerky, more hearts and new packaging.

More jerky: Now with 130% more jerky than the first releases, available in 32-piece and 64-pieces options.

More hearts: Smaller, die-cut pieces.

New packaging: Freshly sealed in a sleek plastic heart-shaped tray, nestled inside a heart-shaped box for an elevated look.

New recipe: Bold new flavor and fade-resistant, laser-etched sayings like "Beef Mine" and "Kiss Me."

Meathearts

Original Edition: Includes classic sayings like "BEEF MINE," "KISS ME" and "XOXO."

Spicy/Naughty Edition: Features fun and spicy sayings like "HOT," "EAT ME" and "SEXY."

#1 Dad Edition: Heartfelt messages like "#1 DAD," "MY HERO" and "BEST FRIEND."

"With Version 6.0, we've combined bold flavor, innovative packaging, and playful customization to create the ultimate Valentine's Day gift for men," said Greg Murray, founder of Manly Man Co. "This year's gift is guaranteed to impress jerky lovers everywhere."

Meathearts are available exclusively at Manly Man Co. starting at $27.50. Limited quantities are shipping in time for Valentine's Day.

Manly Man Co. has built its reputation on delivering creative Valentine's Day gifts for men. In addition to Meathearts, top-rated gift options include:

Beef Jerky Flower Bouquet: A bouquet handcrafted from beef jerky, available in a beer mug "vase" for a twist on Valentine's Day flowers.

Bacon Bouquet: A flavorful alternative for bacon fans, featuring crispy bacon slices arranged like a bouquet of roses.

The Meat Card: A customizable, edible greeting card made entirely of beef jerky, laser-etched with a personal message.

Source: Manly Man Co.