Public food company Kerry is launching its 2025 Taste Charts, a comprehensive resource on developing trends designed to guide food innovators worldwide.

In a rapidly evolving industry, challenges such as nutritional optimisation, sustainability and consumer demand must all be addressed without sacrificing taste. This year’s taste charts feature a selection of tastes and trends, blending global insights with the expertise of top flavorists and scientists to help brands anticipate market shifts and create impactful products.

"Consumers in 2025 are seeking a balance of adventurous taste profiles and wellness-driven goals," said Soumya Nair, global research, and insights director at Kerry. “In 2025, we are seeing global trends influence local markets. For instance, Sichuan spices are transforming condiments in Europe, Indian masalas are enhancing snack foods worldwide, and Korean barbecue is inspiring ready-meal options in North America. Emerging trends like the yuzu fruit, which taste charts first tracked in drinks in Japan in 2013, is now appearing around the world in reduced-sugar beverages as an Asian citrus note.

Major flavors for 2025:

Japanese Sudachi, Mikan Satsuma, and Calamansi are finding new audiences outside of traditional heartlands, providing opportunities for new twists on citrus flavors.

In Europe and Latin America, Finger Lime or "lime caviar" is bursting onto the flavor scene, alongside the lemony-scented Verbena.

Latin America shows an inclination for the sweet, being the region with the greatest presence of caramel flavors in its food innovation lineup, often referencing authentic, regional favorites.

Around the world, sweet flavors inspired by barbecue continue to show popularity, with Honey Barbecue, Sweet Smoke and Maple Barbecue being particularly notable. The flavor differentials from regional barbecuing techniques are getting increased acknowledgment in global menus, with Brazilian and Hawaiian barbecue techniques garnering international attention.

Source: Kerry