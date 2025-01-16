Food safety company Neogen Corp. is launching its new Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Quantitative Salmonella (MDA2QSAL96).

The Neogen MDA2QSAL96 kit integrates qualitative pathogen testing solutions and Quantitative Rapid Enrichment Dehydrated media designed to enable controlled growth rates for quantitation, allowing poultry producers to verify the effectiveness of their interventions. This quantitative method delivers consistency and sensitivity on poultry rinses and ground poultry meat, with an easy-to-use workflow that saves time and resources.

"We are pleased to bring this advanced technology to our customers, helping them to enhance their food safety program and address a challenging need in the poultry industry," said John Adent, Neogen president and CEO. "This assay overcomes certain limitations of existing solutions, with improved sensitivity and accuracy, and an easy-to-use workflow."

The product joins several other next-generation assays, including Salmonella, Salmonella Enteriditis and Typhimurium, E. coli O157 (including H7), Listeria spp., Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter, STEC gene screen (stx and eae), STEC gene screen (stx), and Cronobacter, as part of the Neogen Molecular Detection System pathogen testing platform.

The award-winning Neogen Molecular Detection System platform is used by food processors, universities, governments, and contract testing laboratories in more than 40 countries. It is powered by a combination of advanced technologies — isothermal DNA amplification and bioluminescence detection — to provide a pathogen testing solution that is fast, accurate, easy to use and affordable.

The US Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service named the Neogen Molecular Detection System as the primary method for the detection of Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes and Listeria spp., as well as the Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium.

Individuals interested in this new technology may contact their local Neogen Food Safety representative or visit info.neogen.com/quant-salmonella to learn more.

Source: Neogen Corp.