Neogen Corp. is announcing that the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service has named the Neogen Molecular Detection System as its primary method to be used for the detection of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes for meat, poultry and egg products.

USDA FSIS has been using the Neogen Molecular Detection System for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes for over five years, attesting to the reliability and efficiency of the system. As part of the new contract, the agency also selected Listeria spp. and the newly available Neogen Molecular Detection Assay 2 – Salmonella Enteritidis/Salmonella Typhimurium.

"Food producers and contract labs around the world have long trusted the Neogen Molecular Detection System as a fast, accurate, reliable, and easy-to-use method for pathogen detection," said John Adent, Neogen's president and CEO. "We are proud to receive this recognition and demonstrate our continued commitment to fueling a brighter future for global food security."

The Neogen Molecular Detection System makes the detection of foodborne pathogens simple and fast by utilizing loop-mediated isothermal DNA amplification technology.

The system simultaneously accommodates individual, pathogen-specific assays, enabling users to run up to 96 different tests concurrently for a range of organisms and across various food and environmental samples. The next-generation Neogen Molecular Detection Assays have been consistently validated by leading scientific validation organizations throughout the world — AOAC INTERNATIONAL, AFNOR, MicroVal — for a comprehensive variety of sample types.

Those interested in learning more about the Neogen Molecular Detection System and its various test kits can contact their local Neogen Food Safety representative or visit https://www.neogen.com/molecular-detection-system.

Source: Neogen Corp.