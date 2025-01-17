The US Poultry & Egg Association and USPOULTRY Foundation are announcing the completion of a funded research project by researchers from the University of Georgia that worked to develop a web-based artificial intelligence system to analyze broiler activity index. The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing.

The completed research, Project #F113: Development of a Web-Based Artificial Intelligence System for Analyzing Broiler Activity Index, was led by Dr. Guoming Li, Department of Poultry Science, University of Georgia.

Broiler activities, such as locomotion and movement, can be quantified as activity index. The activity index has been associated with leg health, productivity and physical conditions of broilers. However, the indicator requires engineering knowledge to adjust image processing parameters, segment individual broilers, select calculation areas and normalize variations to obtain consistent values. This project developed a user-friendly platform to calculate the broiler activity index, either individually or in groups, from videos. The open-source user-friendly platform allows researchers to interact with software tools to understand animal behavior patterns and welfare without needing extensive programming knowledge.

Source: US Poultry & Egg Association