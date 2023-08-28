USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at North Carolina State University in which researchers identified early indicators of Necrotic enteritis disease in broiler chickens. The research was made possible in part by an endowing USPOULTRY Foundation gift from Case Farms and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program encompassing all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. In total, $35,700,000 has been invested in research by the association and foundation. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project #728: Identification of Early Indicators of Necrotic enteritis Disease in Broiler Chickens — Dr. Ravi Kulkarni, Department of Population Health and Pathobiology, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, N.C.

Dr. Ravi Kulkarni, assistant professor at North Carolina State University, and colleagues recently completed a research project aimed at identifying biological indicators during Necrotic enteritis (NE) development that may help initiate prompt disease control measures. Findings revealed two specific volatile organic compounds that appear to be positively correlated with the incidence of NE in broiler chickens. These results could be applied to the development of a method suitable for identifying rapid and reliable NE detection precision tech-tools.

The research summary is available on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website, www.uspoultry.org.

Source: USPOULTRY