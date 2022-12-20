USPOULTRY and the USPOULTRY Foundation announce the completion of a funded research project at North Carolina State University in which researchers explored innovative methods to enhance infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) vaccines in broiler chickens. The research was made possible in part by Mountaire Corp. and proceeds from the International Poultry Expo, part of International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). The research is part of USPOULTRY's comprehensive research program that encompasses all phases of poultry and egg production and processing. A summary of the completed project is below.

Project F093: Enhancing Immunogenicity and Protective Efficacy of Recombinant Infectious Laryngotracheitis (ILT) Vaccines in Broiler Chickens (Dr. Ravi Kulkarni, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, North Carolina)

Infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT), in recent years, is causing significant economic losses, and the currently available live and recombinant vaccines have several drawbacks. Dr. Ravi Kulkarni, assistant professor at North Carolina State University, and colleagues recently completed a research project with the goal of designing a vaccine with optimal immune priming and enhanced immunogenicity and anti-ILT protection. The research project provided two significant value-added findings that may lead to the development of a more effective ILT vaccine for the industry.

The research summary can be found on the USPOULTRY website. Information on other association research may also be obtained by visiting the USPOULTRY website at www.uspoultry.org.

Sources: USPOULTRY; USPOULTRY Foundation; Dr. Ravi Kulkarni (North Carolina State University) and other researchers; Mountaire Corp.; International Poultry Expo