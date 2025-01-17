Steak n Shake is moving forward with the use of 100% all-natural beef tallow in all its restaurants. Steak n Shake will now fry its shoestring fries in beef tallow.

When fries were created centuries ago, they were made with tallow. "Our fries will now be cooked in an authentic way, 100% beef tallow, in order to achieve the highest quality and best taste," said Chris Ward, chief supply chain officer for Steak n Shake.

Chief global development officer for Steak n Shake, Kristen Briede, said, "The consumer wants the best and deserves the best. By adopting 100% beef tallow, Steak n Shake is delivering the best fries possible."

By the end of February 2025, all locations will use 100% all-natural beef tallow.

Source: Steak n Shake