The American Lamb Board’s 2024 Annual Report highlights efforts to grow consumer demand for American lamb, enhance product quality, increase productivity and broaden engagement in the checkoff program.

The American Lamb Board is committed to sharing the story of American lamb with consumers through targeted marketing initiatives and strategic partnerships. In 2024, ALB launched a series of marketing campaigns that reached a large audience, showcasing the versatility, health benefits, environmental sustainability and flavor profile of American lamb.

“2024 was an innovative year for promoting American Lamb. New sponsorships and partnerships enabled us to reach more consumers with recipes, cooking tips, and information about American Lamb,” said ALB Chair Jeff Ebert.

Annual Report highlights:

Marketing, promotion

Lambassadors, a group of chefs, influencers and recipe developers, showcased American lamb on their websites and social media channels, reaching over 700,000 consumers.

Online cooking classes assisted consumers in preparing American lamb at home.

Consumer events offered a face-to-face opportunity to highlight American lamb.

Foodservice promotions and conferences allowed ALB to reach chefs to increase American lamb on menus.

Industry services

With the support of a USDA Climate-Smart Commodities Grant, ALB is striving to enhance the sheep industry’s commitment to sustainability.

Targeted grazing presents new grazing contract opportunities for US sheep producers. In 2024, Targeted Grazing Workshops were conducted in Texas, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

The complete report features more information about these programs, research and innovation initiatives and upcoming offerings planned for 2025.

Source: American Lamb Board