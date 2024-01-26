The American Lamb Board has released its FY23 Annual Report to share programs and success stories with mandatory lamb checkoff stakeholders over the last year.

The U.S. lamb industry saw many successes in 2023, including an overall increase in demand for lamb nationwide. However, this comes at a critical point when U.S. flock numbers are declining. Many ALB programs focus on increasing demand for American lamb, but industry education and research are also at the forefront of the board’s work.

Get an in-depth look at last year’s programs and a glimpse at what’s scheduled. A few report highlights:

Consumers across the country are hungry for a sustainable food source. The Sustainability Spotlight provides information about the Climate Smart Grant, a new sustainability director, a landmark environmental footprint study and more.

Promotional Highlights feature a growing food-blogger network, cooking classes, events and retail promotions.

Culinary Events sponsored or hosted by ALB offer an opportunity to connect with chefs, consumers and other influencers nationwide.

Promotional partnerships and young leader development are a couple of highlights from Industry Outreach initiatives.

Looking to 2024, the board is working on new industry workshops, promotions, educational opportunities, and research projects that are already underway. Read more about all these programs in the full annual report, available for download at www.LambBoard.com.

Source: American Lamb Board