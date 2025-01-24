Cluck Clucks, a Canadian fried chicken and waffles chain, made its US debut in Sugar Land, Texas, on Jan. 18, 2025. The Toronto-based brand as it continues its expansion across North America.

Cluck Clucks currently operates six locations across the Greater Toronto Area. The brand has another three locations set to open in Canada over the next six months and has signed an area development for Quebec. Additionally, Cluck Clucks will expand westward with its first Calgary location set to open in the first half of 2025.

The new Sugar Land location will serve as Cluck Clucks' flagship in the United States, introducing local diners and prospective partners to its chicken and waffles. The brand prides itself on using bold, fresh and innovative flavors to create a menu that caters to diverse tastes.

"We're thrilled to bring Cluck Clucks to the US and share our passion for bold flavors and exceptional quality with new audiences," said Raza Hashim, CEO and president of Cluck Clucks. "The Sugar Land opening is just the beginning of our ambitious North American growth strategy."

Cluck Clucks is seeking multiunit franchise operators, first-time franchisees and seasoned restaurateurs to join its expansion. With a proven track record in Canada and a scalable business model, Cluck Clucks offers an ideal opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors in the thriving food and beverage industry. Partnerships with commercial landlords in prime locations are also key to bringing this innovative concept to new markets.

Source: Cluck Clucks