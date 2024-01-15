FAT Brands Inc. is opening its inaugural West Coast co-branded Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings restaurant.

The Alhambra, Calif., location marks a milestone in the expansion of the co-branded model that brings together Johnny Rockets' iconic burgers and Hurricane Grill & Wings' fiery selection of beach-inspired wing flavors.

"Following the resounding success of our first Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings co-branded restaurant in Washington D.C., we're thrilled to introduce this unique concept to the West Coast,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Similar to Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Wings have great synergy together—both family-oriented brands with loyal followings. We anticipate a lot of excitement surrounding this opening in the Alhambra community.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986, on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. Guests visiting the all-new location can enjoy a classic Johnny Rockets’ meal, a juicy, cooked-to-order burger paired with crispy fries and a decadent, hand-spun shake.

Source: FAT Brands




