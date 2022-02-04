FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Johnny Rockets and 16 other restaurant concepts, has expanded its South American footprint with the addition of three new Johnny Rockets locations in Brazil and Chile. The iconic all-American diner has a strong presence across South America, with multiple locations throughout the continent in Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru, along with existing restaurants in Brazil and Chile.

Since the acquisition of Johnny Rockets by FAT Brands, the global expansion of the 1950s-style restaurant franchise has been a top priority. The new locations, two in Brazil and one in Chile, will provide customers with the classic, old-fashioned atmosphere that has made Johnny Rockets a household name, as well as top-quality menu items available in-store or by delivery. Brazilian consumers will have the choice to dine-in at the Johnny Rockets Manaus, Amazonas location or order delivery from Johnny Rockets in Florianópolis, Santa Catarina. Chilean consumers can also now order from Johnny Rockets El Membrillar in Rancagua or Libertador Bernado O’Higgins.

“We’re thrilled by Johnny Rockets’ recent growth on an international level,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands. “Johnny Rockets has become incredibly popular across South America, and we’re proud to start off the year with the addition of three new locations in Brazil and Chile with an impressive development pipeline for 2022.”

The first Johnny Rockets restaurant opened June 6, 1986 on the iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Since that time, the chain’s timeless all-American brand has connected with customers across the U.S. and in 25 other countries around the globe. The Johnny Rockets team’s passion for delivering fresh, classic American fare is only equaled by its commitment to providing a superb guest experience.

For more information or to find a Johnny Rockets near you, please visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

Source: FAT Brands