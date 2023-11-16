TiNDLE Foods announces the retail debut of TiNDLE Chicken in the United States through select outlets, including grocery store chain Giant Eagle, online grocery provider FreshDirect and several popular independent markets on the West Coast including Berkeley Bowl and Besties Vegan Paradise. This marks the first time that shoppers in America can find TiNDLE Chicken products in their grocery aisles following successful launches earlier this year in Europe, including Whole Foods Market and Morrisons in the UK and the EDEKA Group, Germany's largest retailer.

TiNDLE's range of plant-based retail products were developed in collaboration with the company's R&D team and expert chefs across Europe, Asia and the United States to bring an elevated restaurant-quality culinary experience into home kitchens. Just as can be found across restaurants today, the grocery-ready TiNDLE Chicken products feature a distinctive flavor and are made with simple, non-GMO ingredients.

Residents in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania can now purchase TiNDLE Chicken at select local Giant Eagle stores. Established in 1918, Giant Eagle operates more than 400 stores throughout the Midwest and East Coast. Giant Eagle shoppers can find three of TiNDLE's most popular products in the frozen aisles of nearly 84 stores: TiNDLE Patties, TiNDLE Tenders and TiNDLE Wings.

Foodies based in Connecticut, New Jersey and the greater New York City area can shop for TiNDLE Chicken through FreshDirect's online platform. FreshDirect, an online grocery company known for their convenient and extensive offerings — including top culinary products — is now offering TiNDLE Patties, TiNDLE Nuggets and TiNDLE Wings to their customers. Lower Manhattan residents can also find TiNDLE Chicken products at Orchard Grocer, the all-vegan deli and food market inspired by classic New York City delicatessens.

Additionally, shoppers in Hawaii and both Northern and Southern California can find TiNDLE Chicken at several independent grocers, including Berkeley Bowl (Berkeley, Calif.), Besties Vegan Paradise (Los Angeles), Harvest Market (Fort Bragg & Mendocino, Calif.), Mana Foods (Paia, Hawaii), Pacific Market (Sonoma County, Calif.) and Piazza's (Palo Alto & San Mateo, Calif.).

"We're thrilled to announce our retail debut with established and like-minded partners all over the country, including grocers like Giant Eagle that share our strong commitment to sustainability and building a healthier planet for future generations," said JJ Kass, SVP, business development, and U.S. managing director at TiNDLE Foods. "This move allows us to reach new audiences and offer our delicious range of plant-based chicken products to an even broader customer base – whether you're shopping online with FreshDirect and PlantX, or locally with beloved brands like Berkeley Bowl and BESTIES in California."

The launch follows the success of TiNDLE Chicken's debut in the U.S. market in 2022 and early previews of its retail offerings over the last year through limited-time pop-ups and in e-commerce channels. Since then, the startup has increased the distribution of its flagship product, TiNDLE Chicken, reaching hundreds of distribution points and restaurants across the country. Last month, TiNDLE debuted TiNDLE Breakfast Sausage, its first entirely U.S.-designed product.

The recent expansion into retail signifies the first time TiNDLE Chicken is available for in-person shopping, and the company is gearing up for a nationwide U.S. retail rollout in 2024. In November 2023, retailers across the country can order TiNDLE retail products through major distributors, including DOT Foods, KeHE and UNFI. Grocers interested in purchasing TiNDLE Chicken can contact their local distributor or email usapartners@tindle.com.

For those not located in an area serviced by TiNDLE retail partners, TiNDLE Chicken can be purchased online through PlantX.com and Goldbelly for direct deliveries.

Source: TiNDLE Foods