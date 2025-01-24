Whataburger is keeping its 75th anniversary celebration rolling, welcoming Grammy Award-winning country music star Lainey Wilson as its official brand ambassador.

"I've been rolling through Whataburger drive-thrus since I was just a small-town girl in Louisiana with big dreams," said Wilson. "From grabbing Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits with my daddy between horse sales and rodeos to late-night stops on the road playing honky-tonks — Whataburger's been part of my story every step of the way."

"Lainey Wilson embodies all that we love about our brand. She is genuine, daring and dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans," said Debbie Stroud, president and chief executive officer at Whataburger. "Our partnership with Lainey Wilson unites two brands committed to serving up Goodness 24/7 with a side of Texas hospitality, and we can't wait to share what we've got cooking throughout the year. Hang tight, there's more to come"

Source: Whataburger