Lylester Ranch was announced as the new owner of POLLARD Rita 4012.

Lylester Ranch purchased the 2025 Angus Foundation Heifer Package on Jan. 10, for $75,000 to continue the legacy of the Angus breed. The package, donated by Pollard Farms of Waukomis, Okla., led off the National Angus Bull Sale during Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City.

The leading lady in 2025’s sale, POLLARD Rita 4012 (AAA* 20875621), is a daughter of EXAR Cover the Bases 0819B and out of a productive, young two-year-old that stems from the PF W34 Rita 4139, a longtime donor in the farms’ program. The heifer package also includes an Advanced Reproductive Technology Package from Trans Ova Genetics; trucking to the buyer donated by Lathrop Livestock Transportation; and 30 days of mortality insurance donated by Jeanne Conover, Livestock Insurance Agent with Conover Auction Service.

In 1992, Pollard Farms began building their Angus herd by purchasing several bred heifers and yearling females. Today, Pollard Farms has an extensive donor battery consisting of 30 elite donor cows, 400 performance females and calve out 400-500 spring and fall calves yearly.

Barry Pollard of Pollard Farms says their goal is to produce quality cattle that are complete both phenotypically and genotypically. He says they strive to produce bulls and females that will be profitable to purebred and commercial cattlemen by emphasizing marbling and $Value indexes. They also focus on maintaining a strong maternal base and a great phenotypic look across their progeny.

Since 1980, the heifer package has been sold to generate unrestricted funds to further the foundation’s mission of supporting education, youth and research, and this tradition continues in 2025. Academic scholarships, leadership conferences and cutting-edge research are among the many programs sustained by the Angus Fund.

The Angus Foundation Heifer Package has raised more than $3 million since the inception of the program. For more information about the Angus Foundation or the annual Angus Foundation Heifer Package Sale, visit www.angus.org/foundation.

Source: American Angus Foundation