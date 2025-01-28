Packaging company Harpak-Ulma is introducing the FM400 horizontal flow wrap packaging machine. Designed to address the rigorous demands of high-speed Modified Atmosphere Packaging for fresh food applications, the FM400 is capable of producing up to 150 packs per minute. Its MAP technology extends product freshness and shelf life by ensuring airtight packaging integrity. Harpak-Ulma is hosting live demonstrations of the FM400 at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta, Jan. 28-2030.

At the core of the FM400's design is its Long-Dwell sealing head, featuring an advanced orbital movement mechanism that delivers hermetic seals at high speeds. Engineered for strict sanitation standards, the FM400 features a stainless-steel body and vertical plate construction, allowing for rigorous cleaning with hot water and chemicals. Its external electronic components, rated IP66 or higher, provide water and dust protection, ensuring long-term durability in challenging environments.

The FM400's modular design and versatility extend through multiple configuration options, including top reel, bottom reel and side seal versions. It supports a variety of barrier films, such as laminates and shrink films, allowing businesses to package diverse products efficiently while enhancing product presentation and protection. With a 10-inch color touchscreen powered by an Industrial PC, operators experience an intuitive interface with customizable on-screen help and navigation. Optional consumption analysis tools provide insights into energy and material usage, helping producers optimize cost and sustainability initiatives.

Seamless connectivity with MES, ERP and SCADA systems synchronizes packaging operations with broader production workflows, enabling enhanced visibility and data-driven decision making. Remote service capabilities minimize operational interruptions, while overall equipment effectiveness monitoring proactively addresses maintenance needs to maximize uptime. Optional features like the online residual oxygen analysis system ensure precise atmosphere control for sensitive products, while the "Easy-Tape" automatic reel change system reduces downtime and labor requirements. Automatic feeding systems further streamline product handling to maintain consistent high-speed packaging performance.

"The FM400 is focused on addressing real-world challenges faced by fresh food producers, such as maintaining high sanitation standards without compromising speed or flexibility," said Hugh Crouch, product manager at Harpak-Ulma. "Its combination of advanced, high-speed sealing technologies, compatibility with a range of packaging films, improved sanitation, and connectivity along with a modular design makes for a very compelling solution."

The FM400 is a transformative solution for modern food packaging, delivering unmatched speed, hygiene, and operational efficiency. It empowers producers to drive productivity, reduce operational costs, and support long-term business growth while meeting the evolving demands of the fresh food sector.

Source: Harpak-Ulma