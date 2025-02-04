Branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. is announcing sales executive moves for its retail and foodservice business segments. Lynn Egner will move to the role of vice president of foodservice following David Weber's recent advancement to group vice president, foodservice. Natosha Walsh will move from her current role as vice president of marketing – retail, convenient meals and proteins to assume Egner's role as vice president of retail sales – West.

As vice president of foodservice sales, Egner will oversee the sales team and strategy for the foodservice business segment at Hormel Foods. She will lead the development and implementation of the division's sales plans for the foodservice and convenience channels, champion execution and culture development of the direct sales team and be responsible for leading customer relationships across all channels in the foodservice arena.

"Lynn is a dynamic leader with extensive experience in developing meaningful, long-term customer relationships in both our Foodservice and Retail segments," said Jim Snee, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "She is well-positioned to lead our incredible team of foodservice sales experts."

In her new role, Walsh will be responsible for the company's retail sales strategy and execution with the company's customers in the Western region of the United States.

"Natosha has a wealth of sales and marketing expertise that will enable her to drive innovative strategies, strengthen customer partnerships and deliver impactful results," Snee said. "She is adept at creating solutions for our customers and will be integral to driving the continued strategic growth of our Retail sales organization."

Lynn Egner

Egner joined Hormel Foods in 1997 in the foodservice sales organization and was quickly promoted to positions of increasing authority and reach, including at the national level. In 2014, she was promoted to director of distributor trade development for foodservice and was named director of sales for Hormel Foods Deli Solutions in 2018. She assumed her current role of vice president of retail sales – West in 2023.

Egner graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in business. She is active in industry organizations and the community, including serving as chair for the Fundraising Committee for the Mower County Backpack program.

Natosha Walsh

Walsh joined Hormel Foods in 1999. Throughout her career, she has held positions of increasing responsibility in brand management, sales, trade and category management, customer account leadership and supply chain. She was named vice president of sales in 2018 and advanced to vice president of retail sales for national chains in 2022. She assumed her current role as vice president of marketing – retail, convenient meals and proteins in 2023.

Walsh graduated from Kansas State University with degrees in marketing and international business. Active in the community and in industry organizations, she serves as the chair of the Women's Meat Industry Network and is currently the co-chair of Impact Austin.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.