The National Provisioner's Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Aly Sill, senior brand manager of bacon vertical, as she discusses Hormel Black Label Bacon's recent Olympic promotional campaign, #CookNBacon. The campaign features US Olympic team synchronized divers Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon displaying all the various way the Black Label Bacon can be enjoyed by consumers.

In this discussion, Sill explains the initial inspiration behind the campaign, what makes Hormel Black Label Bacon different from similar bacon products on the market, and what doing an Olympic promo taught her about marketing bacon.