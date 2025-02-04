The Miniat Family of Cos. is appointing Brian Fox as its new chief executive officer effective Feb. 10, 2025. Fox is the first non-family leader of the fifth-generation, family-owned business portfolio.

Fox brings a blend of leadership experience, innovation and passion for driving growth, collaboration and excellence to his new position. Over his career, Fox has held key leadership roles across food-related industries, including most recently serving as CEO of Richelieu Foods, a manufacturer of private-branded food products since 1862, now owned by German firm Frieberger. Fox was previously CEO of Zentis USA, a division of a 125-year global family-owned company specializing in processing and refining fruit and other raw materials. Earlier experience includes tenures at TreeHouse Foods, ConAgra Foods and Ralcorp Holdings. At Conagra, Fox helped pioneer the first US cereal lineup free of artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

Fox earned his Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina.

"I am incredibly excited to be able to join the Miniat family in leading both the Ed Miniat and South Chicago Packing Companies here in Chicago," said Fox. "Dave Miniat and the team have built two incredible organizations, and I consider myself very fortunate to join the team. I look forward to continuing the tradition of delivering exceptional products and services that have been a hallmark of the Miniat business for over 130 years and five generations. The business has many great growth opportunities ahead, and I look forward to helping bring those ideas to life."

The appointment of Fox marks a transition for The Miniat Family of Cos. After over 30 years as CEO, Dave Miniat will transition into the role of chairman emeritus while continuing to support the leadership team and strengthen key relationships with customers, suppliers and industry partners.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as CEO," said Miniat. "As we navigate this transition, I am confident that Brian's vision, energy, and leadership will guide us to even greater success. The future of our organization is bright, and I look forward to supporting the team as we continue to grow and innovate."

The Miniat Cos. Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned portfolio of businesses specializing in custom food products for North American restaurant chains, food service companies and global CPG companies. Ed Miniat LLC focuses on innovative sous-vide beef, pork, and poultry preparations. South Chicago Packing LLC provides high-end specialty fats and oils for health-conscious home chefs, award-winning restaurant chains, bakeries and industrial companies.

Source: Ed Miniat LLC