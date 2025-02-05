Global food company JBS USA is investing $200 million in its Cactus, Texas, and Greeley, Colo., beef production facilities. These projects include a new fabrication floor and a new, expanded ground beef room in Cactus and a new distribution center in Greeley.

These investments will provide improved efficiencies at the facilities and the potential for increased production capacity in the future, creating opportunities for cattle producers, consumers, JBS team members and the broader rural communities where the plants are located. The projects will begin construction in 2025.

“We believe now is the time to invest in the United States, and we are excited about what the future holds,” said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA CEO. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to the US beef industry and the American farmer and rancher. At JBS, we prioritize ongoing investments in our facilities to ensure our company and the rural areas where we live and work are positioned for success now and in the future.”

Located in the panhandle of Texas, the Cactus facility employees more than 3,700 team members and partners with multiple cattle producers, paying $2.9 billion for livestock each year.

“As the Representative of the largest fed cattle district in the nation, I applaud JBS USA for their continued investment in the Cactus, Texas, beef production facility,” said US Rep. Ronny Jackson. “This expansion will improve production capacity for our ranchers and cattle feeders in the Texas Panhandle and bring much needed efficiencies to the facility that will help strengthen our beef supply chain and keep American agriculture competitive and resilient.”

Located in Northern Colorado, the Greeley facility employees more than 3,800 team members and partners with over 175 producers, paying $3.1 billion for livestock each year.

“As the largest employer in Weld County, JBS USA has consistently invested in our community to create jobs and support local projects,” said US Rep. Gabe Evans. “This announcement ensures that the cattle producers and the local businesses that support the facility will continue to thrive and prosper. I applaud JBS USA for this strategic investment and look forward to seeing the finished project.”

Source: JBS USA