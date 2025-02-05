StarKist Co. is appointing Eunhong (Edward) Min as its new president and CEO. Min brings extensive global leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence and innovation.

"It is an honor and a profound responsibility to lead StarKist into the future," said Min. "With a strong legacy of trust, quality, and innovation, StarKist has built an unparalleled connection with consumers. As we navigate an evolving market, we will remain focused on delivering high-quality protein products that consumers love while driving strategic growth. I look forward to working with the talented StarKist team to build on this legacy and shape the future of the industry."

Before joining StarKist, Min served as CEO of Dongwon Industries since December 2022, where he led transformative initiatives integrating science and technology into the maritime industry. Prior to that, he held executive leadership roles as executive vice president at both Dongwon Industries and Dongwon Systems.

Min's career also includes nearly 30 years at Procter & Gamble, where he held key leadership positions across Asia. As senior sales director and commercial leader for core Asian markets based in Singapore, he played a pivotal role in developing customer-centric strategies and driving double-digit business growth.

He holds a business degree from Yonsei University and completed the Advanced Management Program at Seoul National University.

Source: StarKist Co.