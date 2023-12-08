StarKist is announcing that Young Choi has been named the new president and CEO, StarKist Co. This strategic decision comes in recognition of Choi's contributions as the vice president of finance, chief operating officer and chief financial officer since joining the company in May 2022.

Chae-Ung Um, the outgoing president and CEO, has decided to pursue new professional opportunities. StarKist wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Before joining StarKist, Choi held various finance executive positions with SPC Group and Tesco in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Korea from December 2007 to April 2022. Prior to that, Choi worked as a certified public accountant for Deloitte in both South Korea and the United States from 1998 to November 2007. He received his bachelor's degree from Yonsei University in South Korea and a Master of Business Administration from Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom.

StarKist remains committed to delivering high-quality protein products to its consumers and looks forward to a seamless transition under Choi's leadership.

Source: StarKist Co.