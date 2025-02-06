The Meat Institute is expanding its legislative affairs and marketing teams with the addition of two new employees.

Chris Chaffee joins the Meat Institute as director of legislative affairs, advocating for the meat and poultry industry with members of Congress and federal officials. Chaffee will also help manage the Meat Institute’s Political Action Committee, MeatPAC.

“Chris Chaffee has extensive experience in advocacy, as well as serving in various roles across state and federal government,” said Meat Institute President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “He will be an excellent representative of the industry with lawmakers and with the Trump Administration as we look to roll back burdensome regulations and address other concerns.”

Previously, Chaffee led efforts to promote the leadership of American agriculture as director of industry relations with the US Farming and Ranching Foundation. Prior to that, he served as associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison in the Trump Administration, where he led outreach to the food and agricultural community and coordinated policy communications across multiple federal agencies. In addition, Chaffee has served at the state government level, including for Iowa’s economic development agency and the governor of New Jersey. A Kansas City native, Chaffee graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in finance and international business.

Brian Peteritas has been hired as marketing manager for the Meat Institute to oversee the institute's email marketing and social media efforts, with a focus on integrated marketing campaigns for events.

“The Meat Institute is always looking for ways to share educational events and networking opportunities with our membership and beyond,” said Potts. “Brian’s expertise in digital marketing will help us to better promote the programming our generous sponsors provide for our members’ continuous improvement.”

Peteritas has worked in the association world for nine years and was previously with the American Frozen Food Institute and the National Apartment Association. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in communications from Penn State University and also holds a Digital Marketing Professional certificate from the Digital Marketing Institute and the American Marketing Association.

Source: Meat Institute