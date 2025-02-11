US Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) are reintroducing the American Beef Labeling Act, legislation that would reinstate mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL) for beef. The legislation would require the US Trade Representative, in consultation with the US Department of Agriculture, to develop a World Trade Organization-compliant means of reinstating MCOOL for beef within one year of enactment. USTR would have six months to develop a reinstatement plan followed by a six-month window to implement it. If USTR fails to reinstate MCOOL for beef within one year of enactment, it would automatically be reinstated for beef only.

“South Dakota ranchers – who work tirelessly to produce some of the highest quality beef in the world – deserve a fair labeling system that provides consumers with basic information on the origin of their beef,” said Thune. “As a longtime supporter of MCOOL, I’m proud to reintroduce this legislation that would promote the viability of cattle ranching across our country and provide full transparency for American consumers.”

“MCOOL is necessary for consumers who need to know where their food comes from,” said Doug Sombke, president of the South Dakota Farmers Union. “MCOOL is necessary for cattle producers who invest heavily in practices that produce the safest and highest quality meat in the world. Thank you Senator Thune for your efforts to secure fair markets for cattle producers in South Dakota and across the nation.”

“America’s cattle producers are grateful for Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s steadfast support for mandatory country of origin labeling for beef,” said Bill Bullard, chief executive officer of R-CALF USA. “Our cattle and beef markets cannot function properly when consumers are denied basic market information, such as where the beef they purchase for their families was produced, under which country’s food production and food safety regime it was produced, and whether their purchase will help strengthen our domestic food supply chains. The American Beef Labeling Act will remedy this situation and bring needed transparency to the marketplace for producers and consumers alike.”

“United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA) commends Majority Leader Thune for introducing the American Beef Labeling Act,” said Justin Tupper, president of USCA. “His leadership in restoring truth to labeling is a critical step toward ensuring transparency for US consumers in the marketplace. This legislation puts US producers first and we look forward to collaborating with Senator Thune and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to uphold integrity in the domestic beef market.”

U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) are cosponsors of the American Beef Labeling Act.

Source: US Senator John Thune