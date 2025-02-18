Nothum Food Processing Systems is launching the EzFlow Fryer Oil Filter, a compact, efficient solution to the challenges of frying foods. The system's patented chamber sealing mechanism and the industry's lowest-pressure filtration combine with proprietary cake drying techniques to remove fine particles down to one micron, extend oil life, enhance product quality and reduce production costs.

The EzFlow system reduces internal chamber pressure by up to 75% over competing systems and provides a true continuous system at 50GPM. In an effort to create the safest and most efficient oil filtration solution on the market, Nothum designed the EzFlow with monitoring systems for close measurement of internal chamber pressure, oil temperature, paper roll, sediment cake drying and gasket condition. In addition to these advanced monitoring capabilities, the EzFlow system also displays alerts for routine maintenance.

Setup and operation are simple and efficient. Nothum offers the EzFlow system in convenient sizes designed to connect to any continuous fryer, including the Nothum ProTherm Continuous Thermal Fryer for breaded and tempura-coated foods. A single button press initiates the EzFlow's continuous filtering cycle and the automated process of filtering sediments. After the cake is created, the drying process begins, and the EzFlow automatically enters a bypass mode. The sediment cake is extracted before the cycle concludes, and the EzFlow is primed with new paper for another filter cycle.

Source: Nothum Food Processing Systems