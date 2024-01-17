Cargill’s product portfolio includes a line of starches developed with different adhesive and coating functionalities to address the needs of breadings and batters.

The company also offers ingredients like dextrins, which are often used in batters.

Cargill’s Conor Sullivan, senior technical services specialist, and Stacy Borders, business development technical services manager, speak to some of the the common challenges associated with breadings and batters, including achieving optimum adhesion and creating crispy fried products, as well as some tips on the fry oil side, from selection to maximizing oil life.

1. What are some common challenges associated with breadings and batters in new product development for proteins?

Achieving optimum adhesion is one of the big challenges with breadings and batters, especially in high-moisture meat applications. There’s always a lot of steam that will be flashing off in the fryer. The right modified starch system can help coatings stick, preventing pillowy pockets and blow-outs. Cargill’s researchers have done a lot of work to understand adhesion, resulting in modified starches that provide different adhesive and clear coating functionalities and yield high crispiness and optimal structural integrity. These starches help batters stick to the substrate and assist with the adhesion of other coating systems like breading, enabling brands to deliver the crispy, crunchy texture consumers’ desire.

Oil absorption is another common concern in this space – no one wants a soggy product. To prevent fried products from absorbing too much oil, we often recommend incorporating corn dextrins into the formula. They create a protective film layer around the product, reducing oil pick up. Oil temperature also plays a big role in oil absorption – the right temperature can help prevent excess oil absorption.

Batter and breaded products that are sold fresh are especially challenging. The breading becomes soggy, making it hard to achieve the crisp texture consumers expect. Frozen products, whether sold at retail or intended for foodservice, are easier, but will need starches with excellent freeze-thaw stability. With these products, the batter is set; you just need to crisp it back up.

The explosion of home air fryers has sparked an accompanying wave of products designed specifically for this niche. Here the big consideration is the amount and type of oil in the batter. Whether par-cooked or fully cooked, that oil helps produce a crisp finished product.

Ultimately, finding the best breading-and-batter solution will vary based on the system. The substrate (chicken, fish, etc.), and whether it will be battered and breaded (tempura batter vs. doubled-coated) will guide what ingredients are included to aid with adhesion and prevent blow-off. – Conor Sullivan

2. What innovations are powering new product development for breadings and batters?

The big story in the breading and batter space remains the ongoing quest to make products crispier and to help them sustain that texture longer. On the ingredients side, starches can be a big help in this regard. Our portfolio includes modified starches developed specifically for these applications.

Air fry technology is also making waves with breaded and battered products. We’re even seeing some manufacturers use this technology as part of their production process as way to reduce fat. Some oil is still incorporated into these systems – either directly in the breading/batter or as a quick spray coating – so you still get some of that indulgence, but the end-product will have a lot less fat than traditional nuggets, strips and patties. That said, because the oil is topical, factors like oxidation stability and flavor are especially important. Brands will have the best success with high-quality, premium oils that offer consistent color and a clean flavor profile.

In another health-forward move, pre-pandemic, we saw brands use whole grains or even ancient grains in tempura-style battered products, leveraging their “health halos” to bring added nutritional appeal to this kid-friendly, convenient category. Oil selection has a big impact on the finished products’ nutritional credentials, too. Here, canola oil, which is low in saturated fats, is a good choice.

Product quality remains another key concern, and while not an innovation per se, it is an overriding consideration for brands – particularly as it relates to color. Achieving consistency of color is a big topic with our customers, especially with tempura batters. Consumers expect every nugget, strip or patty to have the same light, flaky color. Many factors contribute to that final product color, including the color of dry ingredients like corn flour, the color of the frying oil, the quality of the frying oil and the oil’s oxidative stability. Not every ingredient supplier can deliver that level of consistency, lot after lot. – Conor Sullivan

3. What unique food safety considerations are associated with breadings and batters for protein products?

From a food safety perspective, the key is fully cooking the protein product before it’s consumed. Par-fried products are fried to set the breading, but they are still considered raw – so it’s important that the consumer or foodservice provider understands that these products still need to reach 165° F before they are served. For products sold as fully cooked, processors must ensure that they’re hitting the “kill step,” then doing the proper chilling or freezing after cooking the product. – Conor Sullivan

4. What operational approaches can food processors employ to ensure their batter/breading delivers crispy fried products?

Viscosity and adhesion are the two big considerations when it comes to breadings and batters. Viscosity plays a big role in how much pickup you have, so having the right functional ingredients in the formula will help deliver the crispy products consumers’ desire. Adhesion determines how well batters and breadings stick to the product, both in its raw state and after it’s fried. Depending on the substrate and the specific application, some processors might use a pre-dust to boost adhesion, while others might opt to dip the meat substrate into a thick batter, or even use a double batter. A knowledgeable ingredient supplier can help processors determine the best approach and the optimum formulas for their specific needs. – Conor Sullivan

5. What are some best practices for processors' use of fry oils?

In terms of product quality, fry oil temperature is a key consideration – the right temperature helps prevent excess oil absorption resulting in a crispier finished product.

Processors will also want to follow proper fry oil management and storage practices to get the most from their fry oil. Air is an enemy of fry life. Oxidation occurs when oil comes into contact with air, which is why we advise customers to watch for air leaks around pumps, oil storage tanks and other equipment. It’s also important to store fry oil at the proper temperature. Other aspects of good fry oil management include eliminating excessive moisture and avoiding the introduction of contaminants such as cleaners or metals. In addition, to get the most out of a fry oil, it’s critical to minimize the presence of food particles by filtering regularly. – Stacy Borders