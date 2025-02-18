IFEC, a Netherlands-based company that develops automation and specialty products for the poultry industry, is launching the SmartWing, the first AI-driven wing processing and portioning system in the industry.

The SmartWing combines AI-driven software, advanced camera technology and precision engineering to deliver high efficiency. Designed to optimize production while minimizing labor costs and reducing floorspace, the SmartWing provides poultry processors with actionable data for enhanced decision making and future performance optimization.

The SmartWing utilizes advanced AI-powered inspection to identify defects such as blood spots, broken bones and skin damage while ensuring high-quality wing portioning through high-tech camera systems that analyze each wing individually for precise anatomical cuts. The system automates grading and sorting by detecting and removing B-grade wings prior to processing. Additionally, it provides precision cutting and weighing by portioning wing tips, mid wings and drumettes with exact accuracy before placing them onto an integrated tray system. With an optimized processing capacity of up to 8,000 wings per hour, it efficiently handles both left and right wings simultaneously. The SmartWing is fully compliant with the latest safety and hygiene standards.

The SmartWing is ideal for foodservice, retail and the Asian market, offering higher-value specialty products with minimal operational disruption. By reducing handling, logistics and manual labor by up to 80%, the system can enhance efficiency and profitability.

Although IFEC is a young company, its founders bring decades of industry expertise. By combining their experience with a fresh, innovative approach, IFEC delivers specialized automated solutions that help poultry processors move beyond mass production and unlock new revenue streams. Their mission is to provide innovative, compact, and high-efficiency processing machines that maximize profitability, increase sustainability, and reduce dependency on labor.

Source: IFEC