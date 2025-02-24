The Black Belt Meat Summit, scheduled for April 9-11, 2025, at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala., aims to bring together farmers, meat processors, livestock producers, ranchers, researchers and industry professionals to discuss and promote sustainable meat production practices in the state's Black Belt region.

A key goal for the Black Belt Meat Summit is to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the region's meat industry stakeholders and enhance the viability of small-scale meat producers.

The summit agenda will cover topics such as livestock management, meat processing and the economic impact of the meat industry on the region's economy. Attendees can expect a wide range of presentations including: