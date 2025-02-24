The Black Belt Meat Summit, scheduled for April 9-11, 2025, at Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Ala., aims to bring together farmers, meat processors, livestock producers, ranchers, researchers and industry professionals to discuss and promote sustainable meat production practices in the state's Black Belt region.
A key goal for the Black Belt Meat Summit is to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the region's meat industry stakeholders and enhance the viability of small-scale meat producers.
The summit agenda will cover topics such as livestock management, meat processing and the economic impact of the meat industry on the region's economy. Attendees can expect a wide range of presentations including:
- Presentations from industry leaders and researchers addressing the latest trends and research in meat production and processing
- Hands-on workshops covering various aspects of meat production, including animal husbandry, sustainable practices,and meat processing techniques
- Opportunities to hear from experts and participate in discussions about challenges and solutions in the meat industry, particularly in the context of the Black Belt region
- Networking opportunities to connect with producers, industry professionals and researchers
- Exhibitor showcase for businesses and organizations to promote products, services and innovations related to the meat industry.
- Visits to local farms or processing facilities to see best practices in action
- Local food and cuisine — sampling regional dishes and specialties, showcasing the culinary culture of the Black Belt and the importance of local food sources.
