The National Turkey Federation is announcing the 2025 officer team and executive committee members recently elected by the board of directors at the 2025 NTF Annual Convention in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jay Jandrain of Butterball LLC was elected to serve as chairman. Christy Puffenbarger of Aviagen Turkeys will serve as vice chairwoman, and Leon Fletcher of Cargill as secretary-treasurer. John Zimmerman of P&J Products will move into the role of immediate past chairman.

“It’s an incredible honor to serve as chairman of the National Turkey Federation and to represent the hardworking individuals who make this industry strong,” said Jandrain. “The turkey industry continues to innovate and adapt, and NTF plays a critical role in advocating for policies that support our farmers, processors and partners. This year, we will remain focused on key priorities, including strengthening our response to animal health challenges, ensuring science-based food safety policies and expanding market opportunities both at home and abroad. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to build on the industry’s successes and help shape a strong future for the turkey industry.”

Jandrain is the president and CEO of Butterball, the largest producer of turkey products in the United States. He was appointed to the role in 2018 after serving as Butterball’s chief operating officer, where he oversaw plant operations, corporate purchasing, transportation and warehousing, demand and supply planning, corporate engineering and research and development.

Jandrain joined Butterball in 2002 as director of research and development and has since held key leadership positions, including vice president of deli sales, vice president of R&D, vice president of integrated business strategy and executive vice president of sales. His expertise spans product innovation, operations and strategic growth.

Before joining Butterball, Jandrain built his career in food production with leadership roles at Cargill and Plantation Foods, focusing on sales, marketing and R&D management. Jandrain earned a bachelor’s degree in food science from Cornell University.

Joining Jandrain, Puffenbarger, Fletcher and Zimmerman on the 2025 executive committee: