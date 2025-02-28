The National Turkey Federation is announcing J. Walter “Gator” Pelletier III as the recipient of the NTF Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his decades of leadership, innovation and commitment to the turkey industry. Pelletier received his award Feb. 22, 2025, during the 2025 National Turkey Federation Annual Convention in Scottsdale, Ariz. Butterball CEO Jay Jandrain presented the award to Gator on behalf of the NTF.

Pelletier, a native of Maysville, N.C., dedicated his career to advancing best practices in animal welfare, production efficiency and industry collaboration. A graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in chemical engineering, Pelletier began his professional journey at Milliken & Co. before transitioning to agriculture, where he built a career at Goldsboro Milling Co. and Butterball LLC.

“Gator’s contributions extend beyond Butterball—he has been a respected leader across the industry, fostering relationships and championing policies that benefit turkey producers nationwide,” said NTF President and CEO Leslee Oden. “His influence on live operations, workforce development and biosecurity measures has been instrumental in ensuring the success and resilience of our sector.”







J. Walter “Gator” Pelletier III with his family. Courtesy of the National Turkey Federation

Pelletier joined Goldsboro Milling in 1981, rising to lead its turkey breeder and meatbird operations. In 2006, when Goldsboro Milling acquired its share of Butterball, he became responsible for the company’s North Carolina turkey operations and later oversaw Butterball’s live operations nationwide until his retirement in 2024. His leadership as president of Goldsboro Milling, a position he has held since 2014, and his continued role on Butterball’s Board of Directors solidify his legacy in the industry. Beyond his professional achievements, Pelletier has been an active and dedicated industry advocate. He served as NTF chair in 2009, a role in which he had the honor of presenting the National Thanksgiving Turkey to President Barack Obama at the White House. Additionally, he has contributed his expertise through service on several boards, including Wayne Country Day School, Wayne Community College Foundation, the North Carolina Poultry Federation and Mount Olive Pickle.

Source: National Turkey Federation