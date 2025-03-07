Snack company Stryve Foods Inc. is launching four new products designed to meet evolving consumer demand for ultra-clean, high-protein and flavorful meat snacks. The new lineup includes items for both the Stryve and Vacadillos brands. For Stryve, the company is introducing Stryve Original Brisket Slices as well as extending its flagship Original and Hickory flavors into grass-fed offerings of Stryve Grass-Fed Original and Stryve Grass-Fed Hickory. The company is also introducing Vacadillos Carne Asada, an extension of the Vacadillos lineup of products.

"As consumers continue prioritizing protein-rich, better-for-you snack options, we are committed to delivering products that are both nutritious and crave-worthy," said Katie Brenner, chief commercial officer of Stryve Foods. "This latest expansion builds on our mission to provide high-quality, clean-ingredient snacks that fuel active lifestyles without compromising on taste."

The introduction of grass-fed beef in Stryve’s Original and Hickory flavors aligns with the increasing consumer preference for high-quality, sustainable, minimally processed protein sources. Meanwhile, the Original Brisket Slices bring a new dimension to Stryve’s portfolio, offering a tender, savory, protein-packed snack. Rounding out the innovations is Vacadillos Carne Asada, a smoky and authentic take on a classic Mexican flavor, designed for consumers seeking an adventurous snacking experience.

"This is an exciting moment for Stryve as we expand our product lineup with innovative, high-protein options that align with today’s consumer trends," said Chris Boever, chief executive officer of Stryve Foods. "We remain focused on growing our brand presence by delivering high-quality snacks that not only taste great but also fit seamlessly into modern, health-conscious lifestyles."

This innovation was on display at the Natural Products Expo West trade show in Anaheim, Calif., and available to major retailers nationwide. Stryve will make these products available online, direct-to-consumer, later this month.







Stryve Foods exhibits at Natural Products Expo West. Courtesy of Stryve Foods Inc.

Source: Stryve Foods Inc.