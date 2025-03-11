DS Smith, a fiber-based packaging manufacturer that was acquired by International Paper in 2025, is helpings seafood processors reduce costs and CO2 emissions through its DryPack seafood box. DryPack is a 100% water-resistant box that, when packed with ice, can keep fresh fish below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for over 40 hours in cold chain operations. The high-performance product is shipped to processers flat, saving on incoming freight costs and fuel emissions. DryPack is FBA-approved and 100% recyclable.

Sustainability and cost savings

DryPack is the only container board seafood box approved for air freight by the International Air Transport Association, giving seafood processors the ability to safely ship fresh fish for short and long distances. The boxes ship flat to seafood processors - requiring less space than traditional boxes – and are easy and quick to assemble manually or with the use of automation equipment.

“DS Smith is changing how the seafood industry delivers seafood, salmon and other fish from catch to customers with DryPack, a proven, 100% recyclable, fiber-based box that meets uncompromising standards and stands up to the rigor of processing and transportation,” said Cheryl Holliday, director, marketing for DS Smith, North America.

DS Smith is now manufacturing DryPack boxes at its US specialty packaging plants using its patented and proven Greencoat technology – a food-safe, moisture-resistant, recyclable coated box solution that has USDA, CFIA, FDA and FBA certifications. In addition to seafood packaging, the technology is used in the fresh poultry and produce industries to replace traditional wax-coated boxes.

Norwegian DS Smith customer Kvarøy Arctic – a family-owned salmon producer located on an island inside the Arctic Circle – depends on DryPack’s recyclability and reliability as a water-resistant and versatile packaging solution. The company’s CEO, Alf-Gøran Knutsen, said, “Our packaging in corrugated board is a win for both the environment and our brand.”

This patented seafood box – a past design winner of the World Packaging Association’s WorldStar Award – is on display at the Seafood Expo in Boston, March 16-18, 2025, where DS Smith is exhibiting in booth #2467.

With DryPack, DS Smith is furthering its ambition to help replace plastic in the packaging space. Driven by its Now and Next sustainability strategy and working in partnership with customers, DS Smith has replaced more than 1 billion plastics. The company is committed to supporting a transition to the circular economy.

Source: DS Smith