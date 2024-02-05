Hormel Foods Corp. is announcing the promotion of Matt Schrupp to vice president of supply chain operations — Jennie-O Turkey Store.

In this role, Schrupp will oversee the vertically integrated supply chain operations, live production team, and the supply chain and commodity sales function for Jennie-O Turkey Store.

"The extensive operations knowledge and leadership that Matt brings to this role will continue to position Jennie-O Turkey Store as an operations leader in the industry," said Steve Lykken, group vice president of supply chain of Hormel Foods. "His experience and strategic mindset will bring significant value to his expanded team and responsibilities."

Schrupp began his career with the company in 1992 in the Jennie-O packaging department. Shortly after, he transferred to the Melrose, Minn., plant where he worked as a special project manager and then as an engineer. In 1995, Schrupp transitioned to the Willmar Avenue plant in Willmar, Minn., as an engineer and then became superintendent of the further-processing and ready-to-eat areas. After gaining experience at the company's former Golden Valley and Marshall, Minn., facilities, he advanced to production manager for operations for the entire Jennie-O business in 2002 and plant manager for the company's former Benson Avenue plant (Willmar, Minn.) in 2004. Schrupp was named director of further processing in 2010, followed by plant manager at the Willmar Avenue plant in 2012. Three years later, he was named Jennie-O vice president of live production. Schrupp assumed his current position as Jennie-O vice president of operations in 2019.

Schrupp holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from North Dakota State University.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.