Unilever Food Solutions has launched its third annual Future Menus, highlighting four key foodservice trends for 2025. In-depth research shows Chinese and Japanese cuisines now rank in the top five global favorites across all age groups, while Korean and Mexican flavours are also increasing in demand.¹

The big culinary shift from West to East and North to South is influencing this year's four distinct global menu trends:

Street food couture – Traditional street foods are being elevated to gourmet offerings with chef expertise in every foodservice channel, including fine dining. Gen Z is a major driver of this trend, with 65% seeking value for money when it comes to food and dining experiences .² Mexican, Indian, Korean and Filipino street foods are surging, with Filipino cuisine gaining the most traction in the US and Asia .³

Mexican, Indian, Korean and Filipino street foods are surging, with Filipino cuisine gaining the most traction in the US and Asia Borderless cuisine – Globalization and migration are blending diverse food traditions as chefs honor their multicultural origins. Travelers eager to expand their palates are driving this trend — 76% of tourists are keen to explore local food cultures .⁴ The growing integration of Eastern flavors into Western cuisine is being enabled by key ingredients that help chefs blend traditional flavors to create something unique. For example, bringing Southeast Asian spice to classics like pasta, stews and burgers.

The growing integration of Eastern flavors into Western cuisine is being enabled by key ingredients that help chefs blend traditional flavors to create something unique. For example, bringing Southeast Asian spice to classics like pasta, stews and burgers. Culinary roots – Chefs are reviving culinary heritage by uncovering lesser-known and forgotten recipes, ingredients and hyperlocal cuisines like Hunan, Emirati, Basque, and Oaxacan .⁵

Diner designed – Growing demand for personalized and immersive dining experiences is driving this trend, with 47% of people now preferring to spend money on experiences over material goods. ⁶

"Future Menus ensures chefs are prepped to meet evolving diner demands by tapping into the top menu trends," said Star Chen, CEO of Unilever Food Solutions. "We provide more than 3 million customers worldwide with expert insights, recipe inspiration and professional products to satisfy growing appetites for the Asian and South American flavours identified in this year's research. Future Menus is going from strength to strength each year, helping chefs to stay on trend and contributing to double digit growth for our business. In fact, 7 out of 10 customers say they would recommend UFS to others today."





