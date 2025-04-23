Global flavors, culinary traditions inspire Cardinal Meats retail line

Cardinal Meats is introducing Sous Chef by Cardinal, a retail line of five ready-to-heat meals.

Sous Chef by Cardinal. Courtesy of Cardinal Meat Specialists









The line includes Chicken Tikka Masala featuring toasted cardamom, turmeric and garam masala, Marsala Braised Chicken featuring a cream and mushroom demi-glacée, Fiery Chicken Arrabbiata featuring crushed red peppers, black pepper and tomato sauce, Rustic Beef Bourguignon enhanced with bold wine flavors, Szechuan Braised Beef, balancing Szechuan peppercorn with traditional braising spices.

Sous Chef by Cardinal entrees, created by Executive Chef Caleb Lobraico, celebrate global flavors and culinary traditions and balance taste with quality and convenience.

“We are thrilled to finally share these five exceptional creations with our customers,” said Brent Cator, president and owner of Cardinal Meat Specialists. “By incorporating Cardinal Meats' Safe Sous Vide cooking technology, we’re empowering culinary enthusiasts to enjoy perfectly heated, gourmet meals with ease. Each product has been thoughtfully crafted by our Executive Chef Caleb, to meet the needs of both food lovers and culinary professionals, ensuring an unforgettable at-home dining experience, without the delivery fees.”

Source: Cardinal Meat Specialists