Rendering association praises Renewable Fuel for Ocean-Going Vessels Act

The North American Renderers Association strongly supports the Renewable Fuel for Ocean-Going Vessels Act, a legislative step toward reducing carbon emissions in the maritime sector while expanding the market for sustainable biofuels. By designating renewable fuel used in ocean-going vessels as an “additional renewable fuel” under the Renewable Fuel Standard, this legislation aims to promote low-carbon alternatives, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and encourage innovation in renewable energy.

The rendering industry transforms animal byproducts into feedstocks for renewable fuels, including sustainable marine biofuels. By ensuring that companies can generate and use Renewable Identification Number credits for biodiesel and renewable diesel used in ocean-going vessels, this legislation will incentivize the adoption of cleaner fuel alternatives and enhance energy security.

Under current regulations, the Renewable Fuel Standard excludes “fuel used in ocean-going vessels” from the definition of transportation fuels and from refiners’ and blenders’ obligations, requiring them to retire RINs from biodiesel and renewable diesel used in vessels with Class 3 engines operating in international waters. The Environmental Protection Agency, however, allows companies to generate and use RINs for “additional renewable fuel,” which currently includes heating oil and jet fuel. The Renewable Fuel for Ocean-Going Vessels Act would expand this definition to include marine fuel, allowing companies to use or sell RINs associated with biodiesel and renewable diesel in ocean-going vessels.

NARA’s President and CEO, Kent Swisher, said, “By passing this legislation, Congress can support the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner energy while bolstering domestic industries that contribute to a circular and climate-friendly economy.”

Source: North American Renderers Association