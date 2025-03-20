Clemens Food Group enlists Convergent to reduce energy costs

Energy storage solutions provider Convergent Energy and Power is announcing plans to provide Clemens Food Group with an energy storage system. The system is expected to stabilize Clemens’ energy costs at its Hatfield, Pa., facility and provide insulation against PJM’s rising capacity costs. Convergent will finance, own and operate the 14.5MW/29MWh industrial-scale battery energy storage system, leveraging its proprietary energy storage intelligence, Peak IQ, to maximize value. The system is projected to come online in 2026.

PJM, the market operator for the Mid-Atlantic, announced increased capacity charges for businesses like Clemens, which are expected to rise significantly year over year starting in June 2025. Convergent will charge and discharge its battery storage system for Clemens at strategic times, storing energy when it is cheapest and discharging energy to displace reliance on the electric grid during the most expensive times. As a result, Clemens aims to reduce its energy costs and hedge against future volatility in energy pricing.

“We are proud to partner with Clemens Food Group, a family-owned, local business to help reduce their energy costs and their product cost to consumers,” said Johannes Rittershausen, CEO of Convergent. “Convergent has a nearly 15-year track record of financing, owning, and operating energy storage systems on behalf of our customers to reduce costs, while improving the resilience and sustainability of the electric grid.”

Source: Convergent Energy and Power