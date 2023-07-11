Godshall’s, an employee-owned company founded in 1945 and America’s third-largest turkey bacon brand, announced the purchase of a processing plant in Emmaus, Pa., from Clemens Food Group for an undisclosed amount. The 53,000-square-foot processing plant sits on 10 acres and was operated by Clemens Food Group until late 2022.

"Our brand continues to grow in both retail and foodservice and the new addition of this facility allows us to continue expanding. Geographically, the purchase will provide Godshall’s with three production facilities and a centralized distribution center all within a two-hour drive of Philadelphia and the northeast corridor," said Ron Godshall, president of Godshall’s Quality Meats. "Additionally, the Emmaus area has a large pool of experienced workers and we are eager to retain many for the Godshall’s team. For nearly 80 years, we’ve been proud to support the workforce in Pennsylvania with well-paying jobs in addition to our Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP)."

Last year, Godshall’s expanded their facility in Lebanon, Pa., and the addition of the Emmaus facility will further support the company’s new product innovation and production capacity. Godshall’s plans to add new smokehouses, ovens and packaging lines to the Emmaus facility. In addition, the 10 acres of land adds flexibility to continue expanding the facility as needed in the future.

"Growth of the Godshall’s brand has been spectacular over the past few years making it a leader in the turkey and beef bacon categories. Nielsen data continues to show that Godshall’s leads the way in unit sales growth, brand loyalty, buying households growth and dollars spent per trip in both the Turkey Bacon and Beef Bacon categories," said Joel Nyce, senior vice president at Godshall’s. "Adding this facility will allow us to continue bringing new innovation to life similar to the all-natural Angus Beef and Turkey Sausages we launched earlier this year."

The Emmaus plant is tentatively scheduled to be operational by mid-2024. For more information on Godshall’s, visit www.godshalls.com.

Source: Godshall's